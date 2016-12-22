Rain returns to the Costa del Sol

RAIN has returned to the Costa del Sol and looks to be set to hang around for quite a few days.

Although at present the rain is not expected to be as heavy as that of the beginning of December, it is forecast to be more persistent with the AEMET Spanish state weather agency setting a yellow alert from 6pm to midnight on Wednesday (December 14) for possibly heavy rainfall.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly dry, however the wet weather will be returning before the weekend and is due to last until Monday with cloudy and sunny spells interspersed and an 80 per cent probability of rain.

Temperatures are due to remain cool but stable with maximums of 13 and 14 degrees and minimums of six degrees for Thursday and Friday.