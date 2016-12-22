Thursday, 22 December 2016
INDIA MARTINEZ: Will be on tour in the new year. INDIA MARTINEZ: Will be on tour in the new year.

Little girl of the port

Euro Weekly News
Costa del Sol
17 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

RENOWNED southern Spanish singer India Martinez, whose hugely popular albums have been certified gold, will be presenting her ‘Secret Tour’ in Malaga in the new year. It will be one of the most vibrant public displays of her new album ‘I will tell you a secret’ and be performed at the Trade Fair on May 6. 

Martinez is one of the most widely recognised figures in Spanish pop music. Hailing from Cordoba originally, she later moved to Almeria with her family. Performing for local fishermen and learning Flamenco, she became known as ‘the little girl of the port’ aged just 11. 

Today Martinez commands a loyal following of millions of fans throughout Spain and especially in Latin America. The 31-year-old has released seven albums and dozens of singles, even winning a Latin Grammy for best new artist in 2009. 

Tickets for the show will be available at www.malagaentradas.com, El Corte Ingles, Brand Tickets and Ticketmaster.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 