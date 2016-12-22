INDIA MARTINEZ: Will be on tour in the new year.

RENOWNED southern Spanish singer India Martinez, whose hugely popular albums have been certified gold, will be presenting her ‘Secret Tour’ in Malaga in the new year. It will be one of the most vibrant public displays of her new album ‘I will tell you a secret’ and be performed at the Trade Fair on May 6.

Martinez is one of the most widely recognised figures in Spanish pop music. Hailing from Cordoba originally, she later moved to Almeria with her family. Performing for local fishermen and learning Flamenco, she became known as ‘the little girl of the port’ aged just 11.

Today Martinez commands a loyal following of millions of fans throughout Spain and especially in Latin America. The 31-year-old has released seven albums and dozens of singles, even winning a Latin Grammy for best new artist in 2009.

Tickets for the show will be available at www.malagaentradas.com, El Corte Ingles, Brand Tickets and Ticketmaster.