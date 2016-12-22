El Chorro claims its latest victim

A 60-YEAR-OLD climber from Elche, Alicante, has died after falling from a height of 20-30 metres while rock climbing in El Chorro, Alora, on Tuesday December 13.

The incident occurred on the so-called ‘Arabian staircase’ near the infamous Caminito del Rey, once dubbed the world’s most dangerous walkway.

The 112 emergency service received a call at around 11.30am in which they were told that the victim was unconscious and seriously injured.

A rescue team comprising the Guardia Civil, mountain rescue, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene, where a rural patrol had already been performing CPR for 20 minutes. Attempts at resuscitation were continued for a further 50 minutes, at which point he was declared dead.

The reasons behind the tragedy remain unclear, but the man is said to have been well-equipped and accompanied by another climber.

This is the first death reported at El Chorro since the Caminito del Rey was renovated and reopened as a tourist attraction in 2015.

It had previously fallen into disrepair and was closed to the public following five deaths between 1999 and 2000 alone.