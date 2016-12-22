No child without a toy this Christmas

TOYS FOR ALL: Councillor Carmona and charity representative Holecek urge everyone who can help to donate toys or food.

MIJAS Council is collaborating with Cadena de Favores (Chain of Favours) charity to ensure no child goes without a toy this Christmas and has reminded locals they have until Thursday (December 22) to make their donations.

Social Services councillor Mari Carmon Carmona and charity leader Carlos Holecek explained that the No Child Without a Toy campaign is collecting unwanted toys and non-perishable foodstuffs for Santa to hand out to those in need on Friday.

The charity has almost 60 volunteers who are busy sorting and wrapping gifts for those in need, and there is a list of collection points on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Cadenadefavoresmijas/).

“This is a great initiative which we had to help with as it helps bring joy to children from poverty-stricken families,” Carmona said.

PLEASE NOTE: Cadena de Favores has announced on Facebook that after wrapping toys all weekend they have plenty, however they had received very little in the way of food and Christmassy treats to cater for 130 families. The charity will be gratefully accepting donations from anyone able to help out this morning (Monday 19) at the former cinema close to Yorkshire Linen and Iceland in Mijas Costa from 10.30am to 1.30pm.