Prostate Cancer is treatable

POSITIVELY BLUE is a charity on the Costa del Sol which exists in order to arrange for men of any age to be tested for prostate cancer which is treatable but can be a killer if not caught early.

This charity acts hand in glove with Positively Pink which offers similar testing for those worried about breast cancer, but tests can only be undertaken if funds are available and there are invariably more people who need testing than cash to spend on them.

El Olivo de la Cala restaurant in Calle Butiplaya La Cala de Mijas, has kindly agreed to assist the charity and on Thursday January 5 at 7.30pm, they will be hosting a special Gala Dinner which will include a welcome glass of Kir Royale or Bellini Cocktail, a four-course meal accompanied by red or white wine and the usual high quality live music always enjoyed at one of La Cala’s top Trip Advisor recommended restaurants.

Cost is just €50 with €10 to be paid directly to the charity but reservations are required and these can be made by contacting the restaurant on 952 587 500 or Positively Blue on 952 835 776.

As well as a PSA blood test all attendees to the tests are offered advice and education on testicular cancer and self-examination and the charity provide support to those men who have been given a positive diagnosis.

Prostate cancer is a common cancer in older men. Every year 22,000 men are diagnosed in the UK alone. Around eight in 10 cases occur in men over the age of 65. Unlike many other cancers, prostate cancer is often present for many years without you realising it. This is because in many cases the cancer is slow growing and can take many years to cause any symptoms.

Have a great meal but also contribute to assisting the charity to help those who may be in danger of disease.

For more information on both charities visit www.positively–blue.com and follow the link to their Facebook page.