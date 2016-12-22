Elvis song available to download

AS previously reported in Euro Weekly News, the song, A Touch of Heaven by song writing legends Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller has been recorded by Costa del Sol favourite Antony Wolfson who just prior to a short tour of Elvis cities in the USA has made it available to purchase by download from https://itun.es/gb/qdHSgb.

If you would like to hear this song written especially for Elvis Presley which he never managed to record, then do listen to it, as it is an important piece of Elvis history especially for lovers of the King.

Once Antony, who is pictured receiving a framed blow up of his story in EWN returns to Spain in mid-January, he expects to complete the video to accompany to song which will be heavily promoted in the UK and to release the CD version for those who prefer to own a physical disc.