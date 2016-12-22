Man held over Malaga motorbike helmet thefts

POLICE have arrested a man, aged 30, who was found in possession of nearly 20 motorbike helmets in a second-hand shop in Malaga city centre.

He is accused of stealing bike luggage racks for the helmets inside and then selling them on.

The man’s brother and parents are also being investigated as stolen items were found in the shops they were selling from. A total of 19 helmets have been seized so far.

Some of the stolen items have now been returned to their owners along with their bike trunks.

Officers with the National Police said their enquiries were continuing.