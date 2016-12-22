Malaga wins over €9.75 million in Christmas lottery

The southern province wins again! This time the second prize, 04536, meant winners all over the province of Malaga will claim a whopping €9.75 million.

In Fuengirola alone, a total of €6.25 million has been won with other winning tickets being sold in Malaga city, Alfarnate, Antequera, Sabinillas, Marbella, Estepona, La Cala Del Moral, Torremolinos and Vélez-Malaga.

04536 was announced at 11.21 today (Thursday) and was sold in more than 200 ticket offices across the country.

Seven Andalusian provinces won the prize including Malaga, Cadiz, Jaen, Granada and Cordoba.