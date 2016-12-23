Euro Weekly News staff let their hair down for Christmas

IT has been a very busy year for all of us at Euro Weekly News as we are responsible for producing six different versions of Spain’s favourite English language newspaper every week.

What’s more, we publish 52 weeks a year and finding stories that are relevant to our readers in the different areas is quite challenging but incredibly satisfying. In addition, we keep on top of the latest breaking news in Spain and around the world through our website www.euroweeklynews.com, Facebook and Twitter with dedicated staff based not just in our Benalmadena head office but throughout all of the regions that we cover.

News doesn’t sleep and we pride ourselves on being on top of events be they floods around the provinces, terrorist alerts and this year particularly, Brexit news and we don’t close down at weekends, but keep posting what we believe that our readers want to see.

Friday December 16 however proved to be something of an exception to the rule as we closed the Benalmadena office at noon and all of the staff from the directors to writers, production, sales and accounts got together for a Christmas lunch that will be difficult to forget because of the quality of the restaurant chosen, the food and the entertainment.

The Little Geranium in La Cala de Mijas run by Master Chef Steven Saunders and front of house supremo Michele is a real little gem and this was our chosen venue for the afternoon.

It may be small but it packs a real punch with Steven producing an incredible seven-course tasting menu and Michele’s highly trained and friendly staff making sure that everyone was served quickly and had their glasses topped up on a regular basis.

The meal included jamon, lobster, turkey, beef, individual Christmas puddings, stilton and port whilst a surprise vegetarian was also well catered for at short notice.

The incredibly versatile married couple Mr Maph (it means nothing other than Michael’s initials) and Simone Lisa performed separately and in harmony, amazing everybody not only with their wide repertoire but the fact that they are really top notch and indeed one late comer arrived and was staggered that it was them singing rather than a disc.

Everyone had a tremendous time with plenty of dancing (albeit very much on the spot), great food, happy chat and a general feeling of winding down for the day, although we had to be on top of things the following day as news broke.

All of those attending (except for one who knows who he is) wore something pink in order to show the cohesion of the group as well as in tacit recognition of women around the world who suffer from Breast Cancer which happily is now more likely to be cured than kill.

Although the celebration was mainly attended by head office staff, a number of colleagues also made the journey from Axarquia, Almeria and Costa Blanca whilst others met in Costa Blanca (where the weather allowed) for their own smaller get together on the following Sunday.

All in all it was a great way to get ready for Christmas and thanks are due to Steven and Michele Saunders and their staff for a fantastic afternoon, to Mr Maph and Simone Lisa for brilliant interpretations of classic songs and Michel and Steven Euesden for hosting such a wonderful party.

Finally, heartfelt thanks are due to our family of advertisers and readers as without you, the paper could not possibly be so successful and well read.

Big thanks to everyone at The Little Geranium!