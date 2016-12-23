Friday, 23 December 2016

To whom may concern: EWN does NOT work with Global Media Sales agency based in Kent, UK - To contact us directly CLICK HERE

To whom may concern: EWN does NOT work with Global Media Sales agency based in Kent, UK - To contact us directly CLICK HERE

WATCH: TV interview with EWN publishers the Euesdens

WATCH: TV interview with EWN publishers the Euesdens

Euro Weekly News
Costa del Sol
22 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

EUROWEEKLY NEWS publishers Michel and Steven Euesden recently gave a rare live interview on the TV show ‘Marbella Now.’

During the fifteen-minute chat the duo talked about a range of subjects, including their twenty-year record of success in producing Spain’s most widely-read English newspaper, its growth during that period, and the story behind their acquisition of the business.

They also discussed the pros and cons (mostly pros!) of working together as a couple, why they decided to move to Spain two decades ago, and their overriding community philosophy and passion which continue to drive them each and every day.

The interview is available in full below.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 