WATCH: TV interview with EWN publishers the Euesdens

EUROWEEKLY NEWS publishers Michel and Steven Euesden recently gave a rare live interview on the TV show ‘Marbella Now.’

During the fifteen-minute chat the duo talked about a range of subjects, including their twenty-year record of success in producing Spain’s most widely-read English newspaper, its growth during that period, and the story behind their acquisition of the business.

They also discussed the pros and cons (mostly pros!) of working together as a couple, why they decided to move to Spain two decades ago, and their overriding community philosophy and passion which continue to drive them each and every day.

The interview is available in full below.