Saturday, 24 December 2016

Gold, guns, €70,000 and vehicles seized

John Smith
Costa del Sol
24 December 2016
Gold bullion, weapons, €70,000 cash and 17 high value vehicles were seized by police as they smashed a Costa del Sol drugs gang. 

Twenty one people, including Brits, French, Italian and Spanish were arrested as Guardia Civil Officers moved in on the gang that was involved in growing cannabis for local distribution.

Detectives who swooped said the gang members are part of an international criminal conspiracy with properties in Estepona, Marbella and Mijas.

Cannabis was being cultivated on at least three plantations.

Officers raided eight premises, and as well as seizing the gold, cash, weapons including seven handguns and a shotgun, plus the vehicles, they also found cocaine, 1,250 cannabis plants and anabolic steroids. 

One of the gang held had been hiding in the United Kingdom but was arrested as he flew into Spain, police said.

The gang will be charged with offences including membership of a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and possessing illegal firearms.

