Be responsible for a happy Christmas

TOP TIPS: You should always try to plan out purchases.

MARBELLA Council has given citizens some tips that will help them maximise their happiness during the Christmas period.

Through the Municipal Consumer’s Information Office (OMIC), the council has offered up a series of recommendations.

Councillor Ana Leschiera said that “it is important during a period in which we usually consume more than usual that citizens follow some basic advice so that they enjoy the festivities without going overboard.”

The OMIC pointed out that people should always attempt to plan out their purchases. To do this, it is essential to be organised. They should know how much money they have and organise their shopping budgets accordingly. OMIC points out that consumers should always try not to exceed their budgets and should not be swiping their credit cards indiscriminately.

The council also suggested reusing clothes and decorations, buying fresh seasonal foods or freezing things well in advance.

Other top tips included saving tickets and receipts for tax purposes and verifying that establishments are complying with security measures during New Year’s Eve celebrations.