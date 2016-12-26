Monday, 26 December 2016

DOG PARK: Four have now been officially opened across Marbella.

Droolingly good news

Matthew Elliot
Costa del Sol
26 December 2016
Be the first to comment!

A QUARTET of brand new dog parks have officially been opened at different sites across Marbella. They come complete with games and toys for pets and doggy bag dispensers for owners. 

The largest new park is on Avenida Playas Andaluzas in Las Chapas and is a huge circuit of 1,900 square metres. It is specially designed to hold official dog jumping competitions and has a large spread of stone paths with drinking fountains and meeting areas for owners. 

Of the other new three parks, one is in Calle Palencia in San Pedro and is 800 square metres in size. The smaller two are found in Marbella City, at Ashmawi Boulevard and Parque de la Represa.  

The opening brings the total number of active dog parks in the municipality to six, with large plots already established in Parque Nagueles and the Parque de los Tres Jardines in San Pedro. 

Parks and Gardens councillor Francisco Garcia says that the city plans to increase the number of pet-friendly facilities in the future to improve the lives of pets and their owners, while keeping local streets clean. 

