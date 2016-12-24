Status Quo legend Rick Parfitt dies in Marbella on Christmas Eve aged 68

STATUS QUO guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Marbella on Christmas Eve after being taken into hospital with a serious infection.
The rock icon was admitted to hospital on December 22 due to complications with a previous shoulder injury.
On the afternoon of December 24 his manager and family released a statement confirming that the 68-year-old musician had passed away at lunchtime.
Here is the statement in full:
“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain, as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.
“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.
“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.
“Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.
“No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”
Parfitt owned a home in the Costa del Sol city and has suffered from a series of health problems in the recent past, including a heart attack while on tour in Turkey this summer.
