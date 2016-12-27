Tuesday, 27 December 2016
The Local Police officers. The Local Police officers. © Ayuntamiento de Marbella

A child is born in a car in Nueva Andalucia

John Smith
Costa del Sol
27 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

ALTHOUGH not in a manger, a pair of Local Police officers from San Pedro helped a woman give birth to a girl in a car in Nueva Andalucia over Christmas.

The officers were on patrol when they saw a crowd of people around a car in Calle Jorge Manrique and inside, they saw a 30-year-old Moroccan woman giving birth accompanied by her partner, a 28-year-old Syrian.

After calling for an ambulance, the pair assisted with the immediate care of the baby and then helped the ambulance crew, who tied the umbilical cord, to move the woman and child to the ambulance.

The mother and baby were then transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital for further treatment and health checks.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 