A child is born in a car in Nueva Andalucia

ALTHOUGH not in a manger, a pair of Local Police officers from San Pedro helped a woman give birth to a girl in a car in Nueva Andalucia over Christmas.

The officers were on patrol when they saw a crowd of people around a car in Calle Jorge Manrique and inside, they saw a 30-year-old Moroccan woman giving birth accompanied by her partner, a 28-year-old Syrian.

After calling for an ambulance, the pair assisted with the immediate care of the baby and then helped the ambulance crew, who tied the umbilical cord, to move the woman and child to the ambulance.

The mother and baby were then transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital for further treatment and health checks.