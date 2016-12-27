Tuesday, 27 December 2016
One of the fake guns found at the suspects house One of the fake guns found at the suspects house Policia Nacional

Man arrested after bouncer threatened with fake gun

Euro Weekly News
Costa del Sol
27 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

POLICE arrested a 21-year-old man after a doorman was threatened with a firearm in Benalmadena.

Witnesses say a young man was refused entry by a bouncer having been involved in a previous incident in the club.

After arguing with bar staff, the man returned an hour later wielding what appeared to be a sub-machine gun and threatened to open fire.

By the time police arrived at the scene the suspect had fled the area.

Their investigation led them to the accused´s house where two imitation firearms were found, one matching the gun used at the club and an imitation Kalashnikov.

The man has been denied bail and will remain in prison until he stands trial.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 