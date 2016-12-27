Man arrested after bouncer threatened with fake gun

One of the fake guns found at the suspects house

POLICE arrested a 21-year-old man after a doorman was threatened with a firearm in Benalmadena.

Witnesses say a young man was refused entry by a bouncer having been involved in a previous incident in the club.

After arguing with bar staff, the man returned an hour later wielding what appeared to be a sub-machine gun and threatened to open fire.

By the time police arrived at the scene the suspect had fled the area.

Their investigation led them to the accused´s house where two imitation firearms were found, one matching the gun used at the club and an imitation Kalashnikov.

The man has been denied bail and will remain in prison until he stands trial.