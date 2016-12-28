Wednesday, 28 December 2016
HORSE-TRADING: The illegal haul was destined for use in Chinese medicine. HORSE-TRADING: The illegal haul was destined for use in Chinese medicine. © Guardia Civil

Scores of sun-baked seahorses seized in Marbella

Eleanor Hawkins
Costa del Sol
28 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

FIVE men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to deal in endangered species after being caught with 1,424 dessicated seahorses. 

The Guardia Civil’s Seprona nature protection branch received a tip-off that a transaction was to be carried out at Marbella bus station and officers arrested the three Spaniards and two Portuguese men after finding them in possession of 7.12 kilos of seahorses. 

Dried seahorses are much used in traditional medicine in China, where the batch was headed, and the deal would have been done for almost €10,000.

The seahorses, listed as endangered species and included in the List of Wild Species Under Special Protection, were handed over to Aula del Mar marine association for cataloguing.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 