Five Spaniards shot by Moroccan forces off Ceuta

IT appears that five people from La Linea who are suspected of being smugglers were shot at by Moroccan government personnel off the coast of Ceuta on December 29.

Reports suggest that two men were wounded, one possibly seriously as they fled to the safety of Spanish waters in Ceuta but both of those shot have been released from hospital in the Spanish enclave.

One of the remaining men has been arrested by the Guardia Civil suspected of smuggling and not holding proper documents for either himself or his boat and the other two are apparently being interviewed by officers.