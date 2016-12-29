Thursday, 29 December 2016
The port of Ceuta The port of Ceuta Victor Fernández Salinas Wikimedia

Five Spaniards shot by Moroccan forces off Ceuta

Costa del Sol
29 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

IT appears that five people from La Linea who are suspected of being smugglers were shot at by Moroccan government personnel off the coast of Ceuta on December 29.

Reports suggest that two men were wounded, one possibly seriously as they fled to the safety of Spanish waters in Ceuta  but both of those shot have been released from hospital in the Spanish enclave.

One of the remaining men has been arrested by the Guardia Civil suspected of smuggling and not holding proper documents for either himself or his boat and the other two are apparently being interviewed by officers.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 