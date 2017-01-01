Melilla excursion a hit

RECENTLY, 17 International friends of Lux Mundi, Fuengirola joined a four-day excursion to the World Heritage City of Melilla situated on the North African coast. On the first day the coach drove to the port of Motril for the four-and-a-half hour journey across the Mediterranean to the port of Melilla. After checking in there was free time to admire the Christmas lights, stroll to the Plaza de las Culturas, where some of the group entered the Melilla la Vieja fortress to see the floodlit, live Nativity before dinner. The second day the group was joined by the English-speaking guide Pedro for a walking tour of the 15th century, Historical and Artistic Site of Melilla La Vieja (Melilla the Old) also known as ‘El Pueblo’ and the Citadel. Here they visited the excellent presentations of the museums of Archaeology and History, Ethnographic and Historical Military and walked through the narrow streets to the natural caves and passages of Conventico. They also admired the beautiful coastline and the surrounding city and hills; it was a very interesting and informative tour. The rest of the afternoon and the following day were free to make a return trip to the fort, nativity, walk through Hernandez Park, the port or the many plazas and the newer part of the city which was constructed at the beginning of the 20th century. There was also time for shopping and enjoying the famous local Moroccan and sea foods. On the final day the group joined the mid-day ferry for the return journey and as it was daylight they could admire the port, ancient fort of Melilla and the varying coastline of North Africa, some were also lucky enough to see dolphins. All agreed that this had been a very successful excursion. Lux Mundi, Fuengirola would like to thank all the friends who supported the excursion, which enables the Centre to continue with its charitable work For further information about the group see the website www.lux-mundi.org.

