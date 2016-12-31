Wet farewell to 2016

RAIN is set to return to the Costa del Sol to bring in the New Year. Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET has predicted light but steady rainfall to usher in the festive weekend.

The forecaster is confident of steady rains across the western Costa del Sol, concentrated in Marbella and Estepona. Moving eastwards the likelihood diminishes, with just a 35 per cent chance of rainfall in Benalmadena, Torremolinos and the capital Malaga.

It will be slightly chilly, depending on your outlook, with maximums of around 17-18 degrees and even morning frost at high points inland. Strong gusts of wind can be expected right along the Mediterranean coast.