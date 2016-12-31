Saturday, 31 December 2016
Steady rain expected on the western side of Costa Del Sol Steady rain expected on the western side of Costa Del Sol

Wet farewell to 2016

Euro Weekly News
Costa del Sol
31 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

RAIN is set to return to the Costa del Sol to bring in the New Year. Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET has predicted light but steady rainfall to usher in the festive weekend. 

The forecaster is confident of steady rains across the western Costa del Sol, concentrated in Marbella and Estepona. Moving eastwards the likelihood diminishes, with just a 35 per cent chance of rainfall in Benalmadena, Torremolinos and the capital Malaga.

It will be slightly chilly, depending on your outlook, with maximums of around 17-18 degrees and even morning frost at high points inland. Strong gusts of wind can be expected right along the Mediterranean coast. 

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 