Cannabis plants grow with soothing Zen like music in Malaga

A VERY strong smell and the noise of a high quality ventilation system running 24 hours a day drew officers of the National Police to a property in Malaga City.

When they arrived at the property, they discovered a room which had been converted into a ‘greenhouse’ and held 60 thriving cannabis plants together with a cd player dispensing soothing Zen like sounds, scales and high powered bulbs.

In addition it transpired that the couple who lived in the property, a woman of 20 and a man of 24 had tapped into a public power supply in order to steal electricity to run the ventilation plant and 600 watt bulbs.

The couple have been charged with drug trafficking and theft of electricity.