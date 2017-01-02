Voulez Vous at Alberts Cabopino on January 3

ALTHOUGH there are rumours that ABBA are considering getting together again for some form of official performance, the last time they played before a paying audience was some 35 years ago.

For those who love their music, there is a chance to enjoy a live version of all of the bands songs as the delightful duo of girl singers Voulez Vous will be appearing at Alberts Bar & Grill in Cabopino on the evening of Tuesday January 3.

Reservations are absolutely necessary although it won’t cost you much Money, Money, Money to become a Dancing Queen or Super Trooper whilst enjoying a fabulous meal and the great tribute to one of the world’s most successful acts.

For more details or to book call 952 836 886 or visit www.alberts-cabopino.com.