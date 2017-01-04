Sala Super League raises funds for DEBRA

The exclusive year-long tournament, organized by Sala Group and kindly sponsored in 2016 by Jackson Grundy, Golfriends and Hiscox has not only been an excellent networking opportunity for local businesses but also a fantastic platform to raise money for worthwhile local charities. So far, these charity golf days have raised over €138,000 for local children’s charities such as DEBRA and AVOI.

The final tournament of Sala Super League in 2016 took place on December 10, raising an impressive €6,755 for DEBRA, the global charity which raises funds to provide respite for the families of Epidermolysis Bullosa sufferers, and for research into cures, medication and treatments.

The day started off early at Santana Golf Course with Bucks Fizz and bacon sandwiches for the players before heading off for the final round of the 2016 competition, in which teams compete to win a five star luxury trip to Portugal.

Following the game, the players headed to La Sala Puerto Banus, which unveiled its snazzy new look just days before. After the delicious three-course Christmas Lunch in the beautiful new Live Lounge area with live music by the famed Masquerade Duo, the US Open winner Michael Campbell lead the prize giving and charity raffle, raising a total of €6,755.

To sign up for Sala Super League 2017 please contact the manager of Sala Super League Lindsey Medina on 693 507 628 or email lindsey@salagroupholdings.com.