Saturday, 07 January 2017
Dawn violence to end the year

Matthew Elliott
Costa del Sol
07 January 2017
A VIOLENT end to 2016 saw two young men stabbed in Estepona and San Pedro as the world celebrated New Year’s Eve. Both men are in a serious condition at the Costa del Sol hospital and there have been three arrests in connection with the attacks. 

In Estepona a fight broke out in a home on Cabrera street near Avenida Andalucia at around 7am. A neighbour called police and ambulance services arrived to find a 25-year-old with a stomach wound. Police haven’t yet caught the culprit but arrested the homeowner and his girlfriend for trying to cover up the crime. 

Meanwhile in San Pedro a Moroccan man tried to force his way into a nightclub. When knocked back by bouncers he brandished a weapon but was then attacked by unknown assailants and stabbed in the arm. He is recovering in hospital and under arrest while police search for the other troublemakers. 

