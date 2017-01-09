Carmen Marin Carmen Marin

Animal shelter boss convicted of cruelty in Torremolinos is jailed for three years

Costa del Sol
09 January 2017
THE PRESIDENT of an animal care centre in Torremolinos, Carmen Marin, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Carmen Marin was found guilty of animal cruelty and forging veterinary documents.

Marin would systematically euthanize animals in order to receive payment from the council for vet bills that did not exist.

The president sanctioned the death of an estimated 2,800 dogs and cats using drugs that cause an “agonising and slow death,” the court was told.

Witness statements and dozens of euthanasia drugs found at the shelter were used as evidence by the prosecution. Marin has also been fined almost €20,000.

