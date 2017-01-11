Pushing the eco routes

MARBELLA and Ojen have joined forces to promote eco-tourism in the area and will be pushing their attractions at travel fairs this year.

As recently reported by EWN, the two councils have had 2,000 leaflets printed detailing five popular hiking routes which will be officially presented at Fitur travel fair in Madrid next week. After that, the leaflets will be distributed to tourist information points in the city and village and will also be available to download from the councils’ websites.

Marbella Mayor Jose Bernal stressed the city has “an extraordinary amount of different things to offer such as sun and sand, gastronomy and cultural heritage but it was missing eco-tourism attractions which we can now present thanks to this synergy with Ojen.”

“Marbella’s sea is Ojen’s beach and Ojen’s hills are Marbella’s green lung,” said the mayor, who reported that the hiking attraction is to be promoted at travel fairs where Marbella will have a stand of its own this year including Madrid, Berlin and London and also at all those which the city will attend with Andalucia.

“We are the balcony of the Costa del Sol and the gateway to what we hope will be the future Sierra de las Nieves natural park and that is something Marbella and Ojen should have been promoting for a long time now,” Mayor of Ojen Jose Antonio Gomez said.