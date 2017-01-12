Saving lives through the Positively Blue charity

THE first Positively Blue Gala Dinner was held at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas on January 5 as part of the on-going fund raising activities for this worthy and much respected charity.

85 people decided not to watch the Three Kings parades but to enjoy a four course dinner at this pleasant spot whilst enjoying listening to and dancing to music from Layla and Frankie B.

Helped by a raffle and something of an impromptu auction, the evening raised a very credible €2,200 which will be used as part of the 2017 campaign to organise free screening for Prostate and Testicular cancer.

Many men run the risk of contracting this insidious form of cancer and it is important that as many as possible can be tested and where necessary sent for immediate treatment. This can only happen however if funds are made available and dinners such as this (which is likely to become an annual event) are important.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to be the media partners for both Positively Pink and Blue for 2017 and will be confirming details of this year’s screening programmes shortly.