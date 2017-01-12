Dani Garcia opening fourth restaurant in Marbella

ACCLAIMED Spanish chef Dani Garcia will open a fourth restaurant in Marbella. The two-starred Michelin general now has five restaurants across Spain, clearly favouring the flavours and limelights of the Costa del Sol and his home city Marbella.

The new Marbella affair is named ‘Lobito de Mar’ and will open to the public in June 2017. It will be located in the old El Portalon restaurant in front of the Marbella Club Hotel, near Puente Romano where Dani Garcia Restaurante and BiBo can be found.

El Portalon was a terrific site and operated for 25 years before closing in January 2016. The replacement La Parrilla Grill didn’t quite match its success and closed down a few months ago.

But with native son Dani Garcia at the helm, Lobito de Mar will surely be a local hit. The 40-year-old culinary prodigy is famed for his tapas and Andalucian twist on seafood classics. A natural experimenter, Garcia pioneered the use of liquid nitrogen in cooking, using freezing temperatures of minus 196 degrees to create unique dishes.