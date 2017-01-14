Malaga firefighters have 'zero confidence' in head of brigade

MALAGA firefighters are heading into their third week of protests and continue demanding that the city mayor sacks the head of the fire brigade, Jose Cruz Romero, in who they now have zero confidence.

Of the 306 firefighters in the brigade, 286 have signed a manifesto demanding Cruz is removed from his post of 17 years as a condition to end protests.

While trades unions attempt to negotiate other conditions to put an end to the conflict the firemen insist that they have decided their problems are down to bad management on Cruz’s part and say he has to go.

Meanwhile the council holds firm and has refused to react to the pressure, probably because apart from sounding sirens at 11am each day, hanging signs on fire engines and pirate flags on fire stations and sleeping locked inside a station, the firefighters have continued to do their job and the public has not been affected.

Citizens’ Safety councillor Mario Cortes said: “This isn’t an association where the workers can choose their president.”

Apart from the removal of the chief, the firefighters are demanding a revision to their regulations, which have not changed since 1959, a reduction to working hours (Malaga’s firefighters work 1,944 hours per year, the most in Spain) and for their professional group status to change to put them on an equal standing (and salary) as other brigades in Andalucia.