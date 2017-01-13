Friday, 13 January 2017
EL CHATO: Would like to help children keep fit, active and out of trouble.

Heroic local boxer honored

Matthew Elliott
Costa del Sol
15 January 2017
TAG:
LOCAL boxer Antonio Benitez has been awarded for his services to the sport and to Marbella. ‘El Chato’ officially hung up his gloves in January after being badly injured in a fight in Bilbao last November. 

The former welterweight champion was defending his Spanish national title when he was knocked out in the 10th round and diagnosed with bleeding on the brain. 

Marbella mayor Jose Bernal paid tribute to the Costa del Sol city’s native son and offered a commemorative plaque as a symbol of the example the fighting man set throughout his career. 

At the ceremony El Chato and Bernal spoke of the boxer’s desire to give classes to local children, teaching them the sweet science while keeping them fit, active and out of trouble.

