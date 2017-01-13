Firecrews have been tackling a serious blaze at an industrial estate outside Malaga.
It is thought wooden pallets are on fire next to the Conforama furniture store.
Thick black smoke could be seen rising into the skies around the area of the Bahía Azul shopping complex.
The alarm was raised shortly after 5pm but was under control within about an hour.
So far there are no reports of anyone being injured.
Crews tackle severe fire on industrial estate outside Malaga
