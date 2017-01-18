Costa del Snow

SNOW has arrived in southern Spain, with light snow falling in Yunquera and Nerja as well as light hail in Malaga centre.

Temperatures are set to go as low as three degrees in parts of the province and snow will fall in altitudes above 500 metres.

Snow has already started to fall in Mijas Pueblo and Alhaurin de la Torre.

Further inland the temperatures will go below zero with more snow forecast.

A yellow snow alert has been issued for Malaga.

Strong winds of up to 90km/h coming from the sea will produce waves between one and two metres high.

Ronda has a 90 per cent chance of snow in the evening with Axarquia and Antequera also expecting snow to arrive.