Trio of tortilla awards

TOP PRIZE: For Bambu in the Route of the Tortilla awards.

THE Bambu Bar of La Herradura has won three awards in the Route of the Tortilla, a prize which is promoted by the council of La Herradura, gaining ‘Best Tortilla,’ ‘Best Attention and Service’ and ‘Most Original.’

The award was given by the deputy mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, to the bar’s representative, Dario de Haro, to the cook, Álvaro Jiménez, and to the waiter, Juan Pablo López.

In celebration of this award, the Bambu chiringuito management offered a free tapa to all those who bought a drink.

In total, 16 establishments entered this, the first year of the Route of the Tortilla awards, that recognise innovative variants of tortilla. The purpose of the awards is to “boost the local hospitality sector by worshipping one of the most emblematic dishes of popular Spanish cuisine.”