Justice minister visits the reformed Caminito del Rey

JUSTICE minister Rafael Catala was dispatched by the national government in Madrid for a special tour of one of the Costa del Sol’s most magnificent attractions.

The senior politician spent three hours at the Caminito del Rey enjoying a guided tour and breathtaking scenery at the mountainous marvel.

Catala was cordially invited by the Costa del Sol’s tourism chief Elias Bendodo to witness the vast improvements at the site after tens of millions of euros was invested in recent years. The Caminito del Rey, or the King’s little walkway, is a vertigo-inducing extremely narrow walkway along the El Chorro gorge.

Depicted as Spain’s most dangerous hike, in reality it is now extremely safe and secure and draws in millions each year as one of the country’s most exciting tourist attractions. Millions more in EU funds will soon transform the Ardales region into the Costa del Sol’s newest adventure hotspot.