Attempted murder suspect on trial after car sex attack

The victim took more than a year to recover from his injuries.

AN MAN is on trial for the attempted murder of a young man he stabbed in a savage attack after seeing him having sex in public.

Prosecutors want an eight year sentence for the accused, who will appear in court via a video link as he is considered too aggressive to be allowed outside prison.

The victim was having sex with his girlfriend in a car parked late at night in Campanillas, Malaga, when the accused rapped the window, telling them to get a room, in rather more obscene language.

The Spanish man, in his 20’s, then returned with an iron bar and smashed the driver’s window.

He then reached in and swung at the two terrified, half-naked victims, with a large knife.

The man jumped outside to confront him but was stabbed in the behind, and in his stomach. At that point the attacker fled the scene and, if not for urgent medical care, the victim would have died.

He took over a year to recover from his injuries and was awarded €84,000 in damages.

The accused has been in Alhaurin de la Torre prison awaiting trial. He has previous convictions for armed robbery, is considered extremely unpredictable, and broke a guard’s nose after four days in custody.