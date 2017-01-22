Man arrested after dramatic Malaga car chase

CAR CHASE: The red Audi A4 stormed through the streets of Malaga with three children inside.

A SPECTACULAR car chase raced through the streets of Malaga as police took after a fugitive red Audi A4 with three children, including a baby, inside.

The car was stopped at a routine check point on the afternoon of January 12, but the driver decided to stamp on the accelerator rather than slow down.

He sped off from the roundabout outside Ikea and soon had a five squad car tail as he zigzagged through heavy traffic on the MA-20 at top speed.

National Police radioed all nearby units and five ‘zeta’ devices, designed to keep track of the vehicle, were dispatched.

Soon a helicopter was buzzing in the air, giving officers on the ground a bird’s eye view of their target.

The Audi sped into a dense urban neighbourhood to lose police, but was cut off by a zeta and two armed policemen who pulled their pistols and demanded all passengers slowly leave the vehicle.

The man and his female accomplice were arrested while the three children were taken to social services. It later transpired that he had no driving licence or insurance.