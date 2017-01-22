Slovakian model has her murder sentence reduced

THE Slovakian model who murdered a British millionaire at his Estepona home has had her sentence reduced. Maria Kukucova will now serve 13 years and nine months, rather than 15 years. The Andalucian high court took into account her confession and acquitted her of trespass charges.

The 15-year term was already slightly reduced from that of first-degree murder when a Malaga court considered hers a crime of passion during her trial last year.

On April 5, 2014 the young model surprised 48-year-old Brit Andrew Bush at his rented Costa del Sol property when he returned with his new flame, a 20-year-old Russian.

Kukucova shot the defenceless Bush three times with an Amadeo Rossi .38 calibre revolver. The final shot to the head was described in court as the ‘coup de grace.’

She tried to fool detectives by placing the gun in Bush’s hand, told the Russian model in the car outside that Bush was waiting for her, and fled for Slovakia.

She gave herself in four days later and judges accepted she had acted in the ‘heat of passion’ while also inconsolable over her loss of social status.