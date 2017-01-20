Sting to play in Fuengirola

FORMER member of The Police and now huge star in his own right Sting will be playing at Sohail Castle on July 17 with special surprise guests as part of a long international tour in support of his first album in a decade entitled 57th & 9th.

Having toured extensively with Peter Gabriel (formerly of Genesis) during the summer of 2016, Sting who is a young 65, received huge applause when he played at the re-opening of the Bataclan Club in Paris, the scene of the death of 90 people and the wounding of 200 others on the night of November 13, 2015.

No further details of ticket prices or availability had been released at the time of writing but the performance will be part of the Marenostrum Music Festival.