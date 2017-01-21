Saturday, 21 January 2017

Man found 'shot' in burned out car in Marbella

Costa del Sol
21 January 2017
TAG:
Be the first to comment!
Man found &#039;shot&#039; in burned out car in Marbella

The body of a man has been found in a burned out car in Marbella.
Investigators believe he may have been shot.
Firecrews called to the scene on Friday evening put out the blaze and found the man in the passenger seat of the car.
It is believed a flammable liquid had been used to set the vehicle on fire in the Cabopino area.
A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Saturday to establish the full circumstances of the man’s death.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Related items

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1500 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1500 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 