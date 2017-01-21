Man found 'shot' in burned out car in Marbella

The body of a man has been found in a burned out car in Marbella.

Investigators believe he may have been shot.

Firecrews called to the scene on Friday evening put out the blaze and found the man in the passenger seat of the car.

It is believed a flammable liquid had been used to set the vehicle on fire in the Cabopino area.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Saturday to establish the full circumstances of the man’s death.