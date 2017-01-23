Antony Wolfson returns to Spain with another award

HAVING returned from a short tour of the USA where he visited a number of locations connected with Elvis Presley and gave some concerts by invitation, Marbella based singer Antony Wolfson has revealed some good news.

His latest single A Touch of Heaven, that was originally intended for Elvis (but who never recorded it) and was given to Antony by hugely successful composer Mike Stoller, has won a prestigious award in the USA.

The recording has been voted the best R&B/Soul song in the Akademia Music Awards in Hollywood. This major music award, the second to have been given to Antony, saw his song chosen over thousands of entries in the annual competition.

According to the judges, “With a cool and vintage sound, taut groove and soulful vocal style, A Touch of Heaven by Antony Wolfson is an instant R&B classic.”

Following this success, he was also delighted to agree with Lander PR, one of the UKs top music PR agencies that they would be promoting the single from February 1 with the intention of obtaining major UK airplay on radio and television.

As media partner to Antony, Euro Weekly News expects to be able to release some very special news about the singer to readers within the next few weeks.

To hear the single and find out more about Antony, visit www.facebook.com/antony.wolfson.