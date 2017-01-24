Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Costa del Sol breaks hotel stay records

Costa del Sol
24 January 2017
Sol Principe Hotel, Torremolinos

FOR the first time ever the hotels of the Costa del Sol have received more the five million travellers in a year.

Overnight hotel stays are also at a record high.

The number of hotel guests in 2016 was 5% up on 2015.

Elias Bendodo, president of Costa del Sol Tourism Board, singled out the performance of the international market which recorded a growth of 11.5%.

The number of UK hotel guests has reached the unprecedented figure of 1,013,161, growing by 13.1% compared to 2015.

Foreign travellers accounted for 61.8% of the total market.

