Costa del Sol breaks hotel stay records

FOR the first time ever the hotels of the Costa del Sol have received more the five million travellers in a year.

Overnight hotel stays are also at a record high.

The number of hotel guests in 2016 was 5% up on 2015.

Elias Bendodo, president of Costa del Sol Tourism Board, singled out the performance of the international market which recorded a growth of 11.5%.

The number of UK hotel guests has reached the unprecedented figure of 1,013,161, growing by 13.1% compared to 2015.

Foreign travellers accounted for 61.8% of the total market.