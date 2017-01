THE 27-year-old driver of a lorry carrying watermelons was released from his vehicle after an accident at La Cala de Mijas this morning.

The lorry left the road at km 202, heading towards Malaga, and ended up on the beach.

Emergency services freed the driver and he was transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital.

The right-hand lane of the road was temporarily closed to traffic and reopened shortly before 8.00am.