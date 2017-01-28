Global Gift Foundation founder rewarded

GLOBAL GIFT FOUNDATION founder Maria Bravo has received an honorary award at the We Are One Gala in Stockholm.

Before an audience of 15,000 people, Bravo collected her award and thanked the gala organiser, Michel Issa, for his support. The philanthropist spoke of her pride in the work her foundation does helping women, children and families in need: “Eva Longoria, Alina Peralta and I dreamed of helping these people and today we’re in eight countries improving malnutrition and helping provide education and hospitals for thousands of women and children.”

Bravo also received a surprise in the form of a recorded message from actress Eva Longoria, who had wished to say a few words on Global Gift Foundation and Maria Bravo.

Longoria, who acts as hostess of honour at most of the Global Gift Foundation’s events and created the Eva Longoria Foundation, said: “Congratu-lations to the foundation, you do an extraordinary job! I can’t think of anyone who deserves this prize more than you do. What you do is magical and I’m very pleased you have been honoured.”