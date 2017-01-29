Malaga joins project Locations to clean up the port

THE port of Malaga will embark on an ambitious project to reduce its carbon footprint. It joins a select group of European ports who will combat pollution by shaking up their cruise traffic systems.

The project is named Locations, will last for three years and includes ports from Spain, Italy, Portugal and Croatia. As the gateway to the Costa del Sol, Malaga is today one of the busiest ports in the entire Mediterranean.

Cruise traffic is a major source of income for the city and boosts its global profile. But a lack of strategy means coastal waters are more polluted. The fishing industry is affected and chaos ensues when thousands of tourists swamp the city simultaneously.

The Location plan will see different techniques used to help even out the tourist flow. Cruise ships will be rescheduled to ensure arrivals don’t clash. Passengers will be educated on pollution and the port area itself will be cleaned up to improve local quality of life.