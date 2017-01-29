Marbella’s a city of film

MARBELLA was proud to host no less than 70 different film and video companies from Spain and across the world during 2016 as they shot part or all of their productions thanks to the assistance of the Marbella Film Office.

“One of the main objectives of Marbella Film Office is to position Marbella as a shooting destination not only because it brings a positive benefit to the local economy, since each team is staying in the city an average of four to five days, but also because it represents an extraordinary free publicity for the city” commented Tourism councillor Javier Porcuna

With feature films, documentaries, music videos and commercials, Marbella Film Office exists to encourage production companies to work in the city and to assist in finding suitable locations as well as obtaining obligatory filming permits.

As many of the directors and crews are from outside of Spain, the office also assists in advance planning and helping them overcome any language barriers as well as the occasional unexpected bureaucracy which can crop up in Spain.

The geography of the city means there are a whole range of locations suitable for use, especially as sites in North Africa and Turkey become more problematic.