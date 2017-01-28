Second in command of major Italian mafia group busted by Malaga police

CUFFED: The unnamed crime boss was arrested in Alhaurin de la Torre.

ONE of the leaders of a major Italian mafia group has been arrested in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga.

The detainee is an international fugitive considered to be a top dog in the Neapolitan Camorra crime syndicate, which is focussed on trafficking cocaine and hashish.

His arrest forms part of a joint operation involving the Spanish National Police and Italian investigators, who have taken 17 members of the Amato-Pagani mafia clan into custody in Naples and seized goods and property worth an estimated €20 million.

The unnamed crime boss picked up in Alhaurin is known to be the right-hand man of the Camorra’s kingpin, and his arrest is considered a significant coup.

He was working as his organisation’s direct contact with other drug traffickers in southern Spain.

The Italian authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, and he was picked up early on Saturday, January 28.

He will now remain in custody pending extradition back to his homeland.