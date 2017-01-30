More than 100 burglaries solved by Guardia Civil in Malaga Province

THE Guardia Civil have had a succesful few weeks arresting burglars in Malaga Province, where they have detained 18 people believed to be responsible for more than 100 burglaries of homes and businesses.

Firstly, officers from Alhaurín el Grande, Alora, Cartama and Coin working together, initially arrested two men who they recognised as being ring leaders of a group of thieves whilst en route to undertake a series of thefts as they were carrying in their car incriminating tools and balaclavas.

Following these arrests, a further 10 people were identified and detained together with items which had been stolen including televisions, computers, watches, jewellery, electrical appliances, tools and game consoles.

At the same time, officers in the Serrania de Ronda, arrested a further four people in respect of the theft and subsequent sale of agricultural machinery and implements from isolated properties in the areas.

Two of those arrested were charged with actual theft with force whilst another pair were accused of receiving stolen property.

Finally, working in concert with the Local Police, officers detained two people and interviewed a third who they consider were responsible for a number of robberies from establishments in Mijas Pueblo where they are believed to have stolen €25,000 in cash and caused €5,000 of damage due to the force which they used to break into the buildings.