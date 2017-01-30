Barber to help Benalmadena’s under privileged

A BARBER is helping the homeless and those who are less well off by offering free haircuts and donated food and clothing from his shop in Benalmadena.

Kasawi Barber Shop will be offering their services free every Wednesday starting this week, using money from a donation jar at the establishment.

Hamza Kasawi told the Euro Weekly News: “I wanted to give something back. Me and my partner used to go to Malaga every weekend to help the homeless but since I opened my barber shop I haven’t had as much time.

“So I decided why not do something from my business?

“All those that cannot afford a haircut are welcome, all we ask for is a smile and a thank you.”

The 27-year-old owner is also encouraging anyone who has clothes or blankets that they can spare to donate them in order to help those in need.

You can find Kasawi Barber Shop on Calle Los Carmenes N.12B, Benalmadena, Arroyo de la Miel.