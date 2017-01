A COUNCIL workman who hit something metallic while using a digger in Olías went to inspect it only to find it was a mortar shell.

The device turned out to be ordnance left over from the Spanish civil war.

The National Police were alerted and bomb disposal experts, from TEDAX, were immediately called in.

They discovered it was an old mortar shell which are not uncommon finds, particularly in the Spanish countryside. The shell was eventually blown up.